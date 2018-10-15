Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of Seahawks, dead at 65

SEATTLE – Paul Allen, one of the most influential businessmen and philanthropists in Seattle history, died on Monday at the age of 65.

Allen was the co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, as well as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, part-owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture.

Allen was born Jan. 21, 1953 in Seattle and met Gates while attending Lakeside School.

Allen died of complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, his company Vulcan Inc. said in a press release. Allen announced two weeks ago that he was battling the disease for the second time.

This breaking news story will be updated.