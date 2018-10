Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLE ELUM, Wash. -- Guests at Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum were evacuated after a kitchen fire early Monday morning.

According to Kittitas County Fire District 7, crews were able to put out the flames and nobody was injured at the lodge near Cle Elum.

Suncadia guests were relocated to a nearby inn.

It's unclear what exactly caused the fire, but investigators said they believe it started in the kitchen.