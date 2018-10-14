× Woman missing from Seattle has Alzheimer’s, no access to money or credit cards

SEATTLE — An elderly woman missing from Seattle reportedly has Alzheimer’s and has only been living at her new address for a week.

According to Seattle Police, 80-year-old Hideko Lee left her home at 702 32nd Ave. South about 12 p.m. Sunday (October 14) and hasn’t been seen since then.

She has only lived at her current address for a week. Previously, she lived in Bellevue.

Police said Lee has Alzheimer’s disease and has no access to money, credit cards or identification.

She goes for walks alone daily and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater, black pants and brown shoes.

Call Seattle PD if you see her or have any information.