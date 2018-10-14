Construction closures on I-5, SR 99 this weekend
Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Vannett, Prosise, Jordan among Seahawks’ inactives against Raiders

Posted 8:46 AM, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48AM, October 14, 2018

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 07: Tight End Nick Vannett #81 of the Seattle Seahawks catches the ball in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on October 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Nick Vannett won’t get to play in London after all.

The Seattle Seahawks listed the tight end as inactive before their game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, leaving them even thinner than expected at the position for their game at Wembley Stadium.

Vannett had missed practiced early in the week with a back  injury, but he was a limited participant Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Vannett would be ready, though he was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Instead, Darrell Daniels and Tyrone Swoopes – who the team signed from the practice squad Saturday – will be the Seahawks’ only tight ends for the game.

Also listed as inactive yet again was running back C.J. Prosise, joined by linebacker K.J. Wright; defensive end Dion Jordan; defensive end Rasheem Green; guard Jordan Simmons; and safety T.J. Green.