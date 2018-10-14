× Vannett, Prosise, Jordan among Seahawks’ inactives against Raiders

Nick Vannett won’t get to play in London after all.

The Seattle Seahawks listed the tight end as inactive before their game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, leaving them even thinner than expected at the position for their game at Wembley Stadium.

Vannett had missed practiced early in the week with a back injury, but he was a limited participant Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll said he thought Vannett would be ready, though he was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.

Instead, Darrell Daniels and Tyrone Swoopes – who the team signed from the practice squad Saturday – will be the Seahawks’ only tight ends for the game.

Also listed as inactive yet again was running back C.J. Prosise, joined by linebacker K.J. Wright; defensive end Dion Jordan; defensive end Rasheem Green; guard Jordan Simmons; and safety T.J. Green.