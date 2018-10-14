Suspects wanted for stealing valuable equipment from Sumner business

SUMNER, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help to solve the burglary of more than $400,000 in equipment at Washington Tractor.

It happened at 2700 136th Ave Ct. E. in Sumner early Saturday morning (Oct. 13), according to police.

The crooks stole an International 4000 semi with WA license plate B15129G. An owner told Q13 the truck has since been recovered.

The thieves also took four SCAG riding mowers and managed to flee the business just before police arrived.

If you can help officers by reading the license plate number on the suspects’ truck or recognize either of the men, Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest and charges in the case.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. If you spot the suspects or the stolen items, call 911 immediately.