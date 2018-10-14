× Overnight closures on the Hood Canal Bridge all week

SEATTLE — Maintenance work on the Hood Canal Bridge has prompted overnight closures this week beginning Monday.

Beginning the evening of Monday, Oct. 15, maintenance crews with the Washington Department of Transportation will intermittently close the State Route 104 Hood Canal Bridge to vehicles over a series of consecutive nights.

During the below hours, crews will open the bridge to traffic on occasion to help relieve congestion. The openings to traffic are unscheduled and performed as work allows:

10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, until 1 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16

10 p.m. Tuesday. Oct. 16, until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17

10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, until 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 18

10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, until 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19

10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, until 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20

The closures allow crews to move toward completion of a project to repair or replace equipment that operate the bridge’s drawspan.