One person killed in crash at Roy Y

ROY, Wash. – One person was killed in an accident at the Roy Y on Saturday night.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver was travelling south on state route 7, then crossed the grass median separating it from state route 507.

The vehicle kept going, ripping through a guard rail near the Roy Y park and ride, and hit a tree at around 9:30 p.m.

Highway 507 was blocked in both directions during the investigation.

The driver of the car was not identified. Troopers didn’t say if their investigation pointed to a cause of the accident.