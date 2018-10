× One killed in Everett motorcycle crash

EVERETT, Wash. — A motorcyclist died Sunday evening after his motorcycle struck a vehicle in Everett.

Everett Police said the crash happened about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Evergreen Way and 112th Street SW.

The motorcyclist, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Southbound Evergreen Way between 112th and Airport Road remained closed at 7:50 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 14).