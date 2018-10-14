Construction closures on I-5, SR 99 this weekend
Mount St. Helens didn’t erupt, but officials warn of poor air quality

Posted 10:23 AM, October 14, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. — Volcanic ash from Mount St. Helens is expected to drift westward, the National Weather Service in Portland warned Sunday.

Strong east winds will push dust and volcanic ash into towns west of the mountain Sunday afternoon.

“This will primarily impact aviation users, but everyone should avoid outdoor activities near the area as dust and ash may cause some respiratory problems,” the National Weather Service said.

Towns that could be affected are Longview, Toledo, Chehalis, Woodland, and Vancouver.

