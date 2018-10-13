× Spanaway school burns in fire, Bethel SD making “alternate arrangements”

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Officials with Bethel School District are searching for a temporary arrangement for dozens of students and staff after a school caught fire Saturday.

Fire crews responded to Bethel Acceleration Academy on the 16200 block of Pacific Avenue just after 6 p.m.

According to Pierce County Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials said no injuries have been reported.

Students and staff at the school have been asked to work from home Monday, Oct. 15.

In a tweet, the district said “alternate arrangements” will be detailed to the students and families affected by the fire.