Paralyzed father has specialized bike stolen from yard in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. -- A Graham family is asking for the public’s help to track down the thieves who stole a paralyzed father’s only piece of freedom--his hand-bike.

Nathan Mann said the crooks broke into his fenced-in yard on 5oth Avenue East on Friday afternoon. He went out to take his two kids for a bike ride around 1 O’clock p.m., and his hand-bike was gone.

Mann said he purchased the bike a year ago.

It was a means to gaining some independence after a mountain bike accident in 2016 left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“They had to have realized that it's not for an everyday person you know, and it's disgusting that somebody you know… I'm in a wheelchair,” said Mann. “I work hard for everything that I have, and I work even harder to do the things that other people do.”

He’d taken out a loan and liens on his cars to afford the $14,000 bike.

It was equipped with specialized modifications just for him.

It’s a black and green “Sport on Explorer” 3-hand cycle bike.

If you have any information, please call Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.