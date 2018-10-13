× Meet Chewy! #WhyNotMePets

Chewy is a senior dog, but you would never know it because he has so much energy.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Chewy get adopted.

He’s very food motivated, so he will do well in training.

You can meet him at the Everett Animal Shelter. Chewy is 8-years-old.

He needs to be with someone or a family who can handle his energy level.

” His energy level is certainly high, said Amy Ferguson, the Executive Director of Pawsitive Alliance. “So, for him he just needs to go into a home that would be okay with that. He also needs to do a meet and greet with any resident dogs and he needs to be in a feline free home because of his energy. It would be much better for him to not be around cats.”

Chewy has been at the shelter for about two months. His previous owners could not afford a dog anymore.

He's a healthy dog who would be perfect for someone who loves to run, hike and be active.

"Chewy's favorite thing to do would be to get some activity in," said Ferguson. "He also loves to be near his people. So, having that time with his family would really help him to feel welcome in his new home."

Chewy has been known to jump fences, so he needs a home that is really secure.

If you are interested in adopting Chewy, visit the Everett Animal Shelter or you can find out more information about him on the city of Everett website and look for the "adopt a pet" link.