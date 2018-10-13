Dog stolen during home burglary in Renton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- A Renton woman is desperately searching for her dog after a thief burglarized and ransacked her home then took off with him.

Jessica Barcelo was at work in Seattle on Thursday when she decided to check in on her dog using her home surveillance camera.

What she saw next was shocking: a man walked right through her front door, trashed her home and stole any belongings he could get his hands on.

Barcelona said, he then left the door open and called the pit bull out with him.

“They're taking the stuff out of my house and Keno is standing there and they say something. I feel like they said, 'Come on mutt,'" said Barcelona. "Then Keno walks out the door with a towel between his legs, and I’m like, 'OK, is this the last time I’m ever going to see him?'"

Barcelona immediately left work and called police. She’s now doing everything she can to find him.

She put up fliers throughout the neighborhood and posted on social media.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Renton Police Department.