Weekend forecast: No rain in sight, but foggy mornings

Happy weekend! Our forecast looks absolutely spectacular! No real rain makers headed our way for some time. We’ll deal with a few cloudy starts and patchy fog over the next week, but overall our weather looks very pleasant for this time of year.

So here is the break down… an upper level ridge is hanging out offshore and will slowly move inland over Western Wa. As the ridge slides across our area it will help keep us dry and mostly clear, expect for some early AM and late night patchy fog. Some of us today are seeing fog and a little light drizzle, mainly south and along the coast. Visibility at times will be down to about a half mile for parts of the region. Highs will land near normal or slightly above over the weekend, especially at the coast and through next week highs will climb into the mid 60s with plenty of Fall sunshine.

Looking for something to do this weekend? We have you covered! Here is a look at your Festival Forecast for Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

EXTENDED Forecast:

WEEKEND: Areas of patchy fog through mid morning, then clearing for sunny skies. Highs in the low 60s. Overnights in the mid 40s. We’ll keep an eye on the winds Saturday and Sunday nights as we could see gusts up to 20 mph out of the north.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly clear nights with fog developing overnight making a chilly start for some. By lunch time we’ll see more Fall sunshine with highs above normal in the mid to upper 60s! Overnights sit in the low to mid 40s, with some in the upper 30s.