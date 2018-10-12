Two killed in head-on crash; SR 18 closed near Tiger Mountain Summit

PRESTON, Wash. — Two people were killed Friday morning in a head-on crash on SR 18 in east King County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said both directions of the highway were blocked near Tiger Mountain Summit.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke says eastbound drivers can are being detoured onto Issaquah-Hobart Road. Westbound drivers should use I-90.

It’s unclear when SR 18 will reopen, but Adam is tracking this crash all morning long on Q13 News This Morning.

Tiger Mountain Summit: Both directions of SR-18 closed near the summit due to a double fatality head on collision. EB traffic detoured on Issaquah Hobart, WB detoured on I-90. Absolutely horrible end to the week. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/MTjMDIKz70 — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) October 12, 2018

Q13 News reporter John Hopperstad is at the crash scene gathering the latest information.

Traffic being diverted onto Issaquah-Hobart Rd. After fatal crash on SR 18. 2 people killed. 18 completely shut down. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/rARE6CbWe1 — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) October 12, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.