Two killed in head-on crash; SR 18 closed near Tiger Mountain Summit

PRESTON, Wash. — Two people were killed Friday morning in a head-on crash on SR 18 in east King County.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said both directions of the highway were blocked near Tiger Mountain Summit.
Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke says eastbound drivers can are being detoured onto Issaquah-Hobart Road. Westbound drivers should use I-90.
