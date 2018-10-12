Fully involved fire closes SR 9 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Crews closed both directions of State Route 9 in Arlington near Schloman Road as they battled a fully involved fire Friday afternoon.
Washington State Department of Transportation officials said SR 9 was fully blocked to all traffic at 3:50 p.m.
The fire was at a vacant home near the intersection of Harvey Creek Road and SR 9, North County Regional Fire officials said. It was not know if anyone was injured.
No other details were immediately available.
This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.