Fully involved fire closes SR 9 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Crews closed both directions of State Route 9 in Arlington near Schloman Road as they battled a fully involved fire Friday afternoon.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said SR 9 was fully blocked to all traffic at 3:50 p.m.

🚨Fire crews are on scene at structure fire on SR 9 just north of Schloman Rd. #Arlington ⚠️SR 9 is fully blocked. IRT is on scene diverting traffic. pic.twitter.com/kXOW8NhPZc — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 12, 2018

The fire was at a vacant home near the intersection of Harvey Creek Road and SR 9, North County Regional Fire officials said. It was not know if anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.