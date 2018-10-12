Construction closures on I-5, SR 99 this weekend
Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Fully involved fire closes SR 9 in Arlington

Posted 3:57 PM, October 12, 2018, by , Updated at 04:58PM, October 12, 2018

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Crews closed both directions of State Route 9 in Arlington near Schloman Road as they battled a fully involved fire Friday afternoon.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said SR 9 was fully blocked to all traffic at 3:50 p.m.

The fire was at a vacant home near the intersection of Harvey Creek Road and SR 9, North County Regional Fire officials said. It was not know if anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately available.

This story is breaking and will be updated shortly.