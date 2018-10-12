Construction closures on SR 99 this weekend
Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Renton police search for burglary suspect

Posted 5:30 AM, October 12, 2018, by

Suspected burglars in South King County led police officers on a chase early Friday morning, which ended with one person in custody and another on the run.

Police got a report about people taking televisions from a rent-to-own home furnishing store near Renton High School.  When officers arrived, we’re told the suspects took off in a van, leading officers on a chase that ended about seven miles away, near the Rainier Playfield in Seattle.

Traffic cameras showed a van that had been crashed into a pole. Police say two people took off running from the crash.  Officers arrested one person, but the other escaped.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related stories