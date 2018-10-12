Police: Man set fire to Marysville garage to cover up his car prowls

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man suspected of trying to break into cars was arrested Friday after he allegedly set a Snohomish County garage on fire to cover-up his crimes.

At about 3 p.m., police received reports of a suspect trying to break into cars in the WinCo Foods parking lot in Marysville.

The man left the parking lot, police said, and moved to a garage in the 3900 block of 119th Place Northeast. The man then grabbed a gas can and set fire to the garage.

No injuries in fire on 119th Pl NE. Cause of fire under investigation by Marysville Police in conjunction with Sno Co Fire Marshal's Office. A garage was destroyed as well as a car inside the garage. Early damage estimate: $75,000-$100,000. pic.twitter.com/O8JkXALfHR — Marysville Fire Dist (@Marysville_Fire) October 12, 2018

The fire quickly engulfed the garage and spread to nearby trees. Fire crews put out the blaze, but the garage was a total loss.

No one was injured in the fire.

Police officers spotted the suspect “hiding out” near the fire, officials said, and he was arrested. The alleged arson was likely in an effort to hide his car prowl attempts, police said.

The garage fire caused between $75,000 and $100,000.

