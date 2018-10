WANTED IN EVERETT —

Recognize this accused credit card crook?

Everett Police say he racked-up charges with cards taken from car prowls at the Phil Johnson ball fields back in June.

Detectives say he used the cards at Walmart’s in Everett and Lynnwood — and committed similar crimes in Bellevue and Redmond.

They think he’s driving the vehicle pictured below, seen on surveillance video.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).