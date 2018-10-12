Help ID computer crook police say threatened store workers with knife

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify this robbery suspect.

Detectives say he stole an expensive Apple MacBook computer from the Best Buy store on Northgate Way on September 28th and it was his use of a weapon that elevates him to one of Washington’s Most Wanted.

“You’re going to see a really clear picture of this suspect. Basically, what happens is the suspect goes into the Best Buy, shops a couple of hours, he leaves and then he comes back later in a whole new change of clothes,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He doesn’t mess around much, but he goes right over to the table where the computers are, he reaches down and just snaps the cable from the computer, sticks it under his coat and immediately just walks past what we call the POS, or ‘Point of Sale.’ As he’s walking, he’s confronted by the loss prevention people and a couple of employees and a conversation takes place and he reaches down, pulls up his coat and according to the loss prevention people, he puts his hand on a knife in his right pocket. At that point, they just back off and let him leave the store. We’re looking at a $2,200 computer here. This is clearly a felony and when we catch him, he’s going to be charged with armed robbery.”

Seattle Police describe the suspect as:

22 to 29 years old

5’7”

150 lbs.

Brown hair with blonde highlights

Wore black ball cap with ‘.45’ on the front, white long-sleeve shirt and carried black 'Nike' backpack with blue highlights

With great looks like the store cameras snapped of him, someone knows this guy's name and Crime Stoppers is going to give them a cash reward. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous.