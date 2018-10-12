Bret Neal: Convicted child rapist wanted after never registering as sex offender

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

A Predator Alert in Yakima County: Bret Neal just got convicted of child rape this year, never registered with the sheriff’s office like he’s supposed to, so he’s wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Yakima County.

He’s 59 years old, 5’9” and weighs 176 pounds.

He’s got a tattoo on his upper left arm and several scars all over his body, including his stomach, back and chest.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.