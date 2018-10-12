Blake Coonce: Giant 6’7″ domestic violence suspect accused of hurling concrete blocks at ex’s car, family member

WANTED IN BENTON COUNTY —

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — putting a spotlight on the fight against accused woman abuser’s like Blake Coonce.

He’s a giant of a man — towering at 6’7” — who is wanted in the Tri-Cities for Malicious Mischief-Domestic Violence.

Richland Police say he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s place in 2016, egged her car and busted it up with a concrete block — doing $1,700 in damage. Then, when a family member of the victim confronted Coonce — police say he threw a concrete block at her that fortunately missed her.

He has arrest warrants in Benton County, where he has a history of assault and theft.

He’s 25 years old and weighs 235 pounds.

He has tattoos on his wrists and a lion on his right shoulder.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.