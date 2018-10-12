2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Lacey parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash -- Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in a Lacey parking lot.

At about 5:45 p.m. Friday, a man and woman were spotted arguing in a shopping center parking lot in the 700 block of Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey police commander Joe Upton said.

The man pulled out a gun and shot the woman several times in the chest, police said. The man then shot himself in the head.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the man, 50, and the woman, 41, were both residents of Lacey.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.