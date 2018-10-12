× 13-year-old Renton girl missing

RENTON –A 13-year-old girl from Renton is missing, and authorities are asking for your help.

Chloe H. Apple was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the school bus area at Nelsen Middle School, Renton police said.

Missing – please call 911 if you see her or know her whereabouts. See attached for details/sh pic.twitter.com/f7HuHLrb7X — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) October 12, 2018

She is a white female, 5’4″ tall and has a thin build and shoulder length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, tight black pants with holes in the knees and black Converse sneakers.

She is new to the Renton area, police said, and moved from Anacortes in August. Before that she lived in the Tri-City area.

Anyone with information on Chloe should call 911 and reference police case #18-12676.