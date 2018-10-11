Woman’s body found with ‘significant’ injuries along Olympia waterfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Police in Olympia are investigating after a woman's body was found Wednesday night (Oct. 10).

According to Olympia PD, the body was found about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Bay Drive NW. The woman was in her 20s and appeared to have suffered a "significant injury," but police wouldn't say what that injury appeared to be.

West Bay Drive had reopened by early Thursday morning, but police tape was still up along the beachfront, and investigators were still combing the area for evidence.

Police were also looking at an old steel warehouse in the area that locals said is abandoned.

It's still unclear whether police are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.