Woman with diminished mental capacity missing from Mountlake Terrace

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to find Natalie Dearinger.

She is 22 years old, but with diminished mental capacity. She was last seen wearing a salmon colored T-shirt, turquoise pants and pink and gray tennis shoes. Call 911 if you have information or spot her.

She is believed to be on foot and was last seen in the area of 232nd St. SW in Mountlake Terrace.

Natalie has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old due to a brain injury. She is originally from Yakima but has been staying in this area for the past few weeks. Natalie is very trusting and might be inclined to accept a ride or help from a stranger.