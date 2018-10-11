Two people shot to death in Skyway, another round of violence in South King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. – Two people were shot to death in Skyway on Thursday afternoon, another round of violence in an area that’s been hit hard lately.

The King County sheriff’s department said the shooting happened in the 12200 block of 68th Ave. S. That’s about two miles away from where 22-year-old Amarah S’re Alexandra Riley was shot and killed on Sept. 19.

Skyway Fire said 68th Ave. S. is closed between 124th and Renton Ave. S.

There was no immediate word on who the suspects might be, or whether they’re in custody.

This breaking news story will be updated.