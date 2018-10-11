Today’s forecast: Morning fog, afternoon sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wow…. That is all I can say about our Weather Forecast. Thursday will have morning Fog but the day will be beautiful with ample Sunshine. Highs near 62, enjoy.

Friday will be Foggy then Sunny, enjoy. Saturday will have morning Fog but the day will be awesome with highs near 62.

Sunday looks like less morning Fog and that will allow us to get up to around 64 degrees.

Next week looks warmer with a weak offshore flow. That means there will be 70s for many! Now, that is amazing, so get outside and enjoy!.