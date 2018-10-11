× Man shot, killed over money dispute in King County; suspect caught trying to flee to Mexico

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A dispute over money led to the shooting death of a man in King County this week and the suspect being captured in California while trying to flee to Mexico.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s friend — also the suspect’s brother — called 911 about 1:30 a.m. Monday (Oct. 8) and said his friend was bleeding from the head, but he didn’t know what happened.

He said he found the victim lying on the garage floor of his home in the 26200 block of SE Black Nugget Road in unincorporated King County.

The victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The man later changed his story and admitted to deputies that his brother, 29-year-old Rigoberto Rodriguez-Macedo, shot the victim because he owed him money for work he had done with the victim’s landscaping company.

Rodriguez-Macedo, with the help of his brother and his girlfriend, was able to flee Washington. He was brought to Oregon and detained outside of Los Angeles while trying to flee to Mexico.

Rodriguez-Macedo has been charged with murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a firearm in the second degree. Prosecutors requested a $2 million bond.