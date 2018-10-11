2 dead, 2 hurt in crash near Marysville
MARYSVILLE — Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people Wednesday night.
The crash happened before 10 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 9 and Sunnyside School Road.
According to Washington State Patrol, the causing car was going eastbound when the driver drove through a stop sign and collided with a car going northbound on State Route 9.
Troopers said both drivers were killed and two passengers, one in each car were transported to the hospital. No word on their conditions.
This is a developing story and will be updated.