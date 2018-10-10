Today’s forecast: Drying out, but Fog-tober is here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are moving from a drizzle/dark/gray forecast to a foggy/bright/sunny forecast in the days ahead, enjoy!

Wednesday will be foggy in the morning with some nice sun breaks in the afternoon and a high near 60. Thursday will be foggy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will keep the fog around but we should see a little bit more sun each day.

Remember October is the foggiest month and it looks like it is here to stay. Please drive slowly in these areas of fog.

Enjoy these nice Fall afternoons with highs near 60. The areas that get out of the fog earlier each day like Bellingham will get up into the mid 60s.