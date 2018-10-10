× Puget Sound Energy customers asked to conserve gas, electricity after pipeline rupture

Puget Sound Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas and electricity Wednesday (Oct. 10) after a pipeline rupture in Canada.

According to a tweet from the utility company, the pipeline rupture happened in British Columbia and did not damage Puget Sound Energy’s local gas system.

Puget Sound Energy spokeswoman Janet Kim said two-thirds of PSE’s natural gas supply comes from British Columbia and Alberta.

The pipeline doesn’t belong to PSE, but the rupture is impacting the supply of natural gas.

The state’s largest utility company said lowering your thermostat and limiting hot water use can help while crews work to fix the pipeline failure.

Kim said avoid a hot shower Wednesday morning if possible, and limit use of appliances.

It’s unclear what cause the pipeline rupture or how long it will take to repair.