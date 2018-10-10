× Police arrest 52-year-old man accused of kidnapping, raping 14-year-old girl

AUBURN, Wash. – A South Sound teenager told investigators she was kidnapped and raped at an apartment complex in south Auburn.

When police tried to arrest a suspect he refused to come out – and police worried he may have been armed. That sparked a stand-off that lasted through most of Tuesday afternoon and early evening, plus it put several nearby schools into lock down creating havoc for parents and students trying to get home.

Investigators tell Q13 News they do not yet know how the 52-year-old suspect met his victim, but new information shared by detectives revealed she is only 14-years-old.

“This is alarming to me, this much going on,” said neighbor Janet Graven who lives across the street from the crime scene.

“It scares me if he does have that type of past,” she added.

Tuesday’s standoff lasted for hours – it put several nearby schools into lockdown throwing many family’s evening plans out of whack.

The standoff ended shortly after flash bang grenades gave detectives the upper hand – that’s how detectives were able to handcuff the 52-year-old man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a teenager.

“As far as I know they do not know each other,” said Steve Stocker from the Auburn Police Department. “At some point they ended in the apartment and based on what the victim is telling us we’re investigating the crime of kidnapping and rape.”

Some of the details in this case are still being investigated, says Auburn Police.

The apartment complex where this happened still shows signs of Tuesday’s drama with the unit’s door hanging onto the frame with duct tape and a nasty hole in the wall, fresh from the flash bangs.

Graven says she’s pleased nobody was injured while investigators took the man into handcuffs – but worries his alleged victim is getting the help she needs.

“They actually gave him a long time to come out on his own,” she said. “They did a great job actually.”

Auburn Police say their detectives will continue putting their case together and send it off to the county prosecutor for a charging decision.