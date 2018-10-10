1-year-old burned after pulling slow cooker off counter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLANCHARD, Okla. - The mother of a one-year-old girl in Oklahoma is warning other families after her child was burned from juice in a crock pot, according to KFOR.

"In an instant, everything just kind of changed," said Vanesa Herrera.

Terrifying moments in what had been just an ordinary evening for Herrera and her daughter, Azra.

"Usually, the routine is to put her in the high chair, give her a snack and then do whatever I needed to do but, this day, I put her in the walker," Herrera said.

But, then Azra started getting into things while her mom made dinner.

"The Crock Pot was still plugged into the island, and she got over there and pulled it down," Herrera said.

The piping hot juice from the meat inside spilt out, leaving the little girl with second-degree burns.

"She made a little sound, but I think she was in shock," Herrera said.

When Herrera realized what had happened, she started yelling for help.

Doctors were called, and they instructed Herrera to drive Azra to INTEGRIS Baptist Children's Hospital. From there, Azra had to be flown to a hospital in Dallas.

"I was still trying to process what happened. It was scary," Herrera said.

After a few days, Azra was released from the hospital in Dallas.

But, little did Herrera know - her daughter was not out of the woods. At a check-up a few days later, a doctor at INTEGRIS Baptist said the child should still be in the hospital because she was malnourished and in need of help.

"Because the burns had just sucked everything out of her," Herrera said.

Now, after two more weeks in the hospital, little Azra is getting back to her fun-loving lifestyle. This is as her mom warns others to pay extra attention to everyday items that could become a hazard.

"You never think it could happen to you - and you hear that a lot but, when it does happen to you, there's just no words to really describe the feeling," Herrera said.

This story does have a happy ending, Azra got to go home on Tuesday. She's expected to make a full recovery.