SEATTLE -- Expect a large crowd in Seattle on Thursday, the first Shake Shack in Washington state officially opens.

The much-anticipated burger joint will open to the public for lunch at 11 a.m.

Not only are trendy foodies expected to get in line, but hungry Amazonians will also be there too.

The location sits in the heart of Amazon's campus in South Lake Union on Westlake Avenue and 8th Street -- that's about two blocks south of the Whole Foods Market.

Seattle, we’ve got the good news you’ve been waitin’ for… Our South Lake Union Shack officially opens tomorrow (10/11) at 11AM! We’ll have Emerald City-exclusives on the menu (like the Montlake Double Cut burger) + our first 100 guests will score a special Seattle Shack tee. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DUJKqAR7w7 — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) October 10, 2018