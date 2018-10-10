× FedEx to hire 850 Seattle-area workers ahead of the holiday season

SEATTLE — FedEx expects to add more than 55,000 seasonal positions to help deliver the holidays this year, including more than 750 positions at FedEx Ground in Seattle.

In addition, FedEx Express is hiring for 100 permanent positions in Seattle. For more information about positions at FedEx Express, please visit careers.fedex.com.

Hiring is for frontline employees, specifically package handler positions.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits, and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” said Vincent Dahline, Seattle senior regional manager.

“It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”