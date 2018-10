BURLINGTON, Wash. — A deadly crash blocked all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Wednesday afternoon near Burlington.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Bow Hill Road.

As of 3:20 p.m., traffic was being diverted around the crash scene through the rest area parking lot.

Drivers on northbound I-5 near Burlington should prepare for significant delays. All lanes are blocked due to a serious collision. There is currently no ETA on when it will reopen. People should go through the Bow Hill Rest Area as a detour. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 10, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.