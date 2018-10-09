WSP seeks witnesses after 4 killed in crash near Sea-Tac; driver arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Four men were killed early Sunday morning when a pickup truck crashed on State Route 518 near Sea-Tac Airport.

Now the Washington State Patrol is asking any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

According to the Washington State Patrol, officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a serious crash on EB 518 near I-5. Officers found a white pick-up truck veered off the road and crashed into a bridge.

Four people inside the white pick-up truck died at the scene, and a fifth person who was ejected from the vehicle was taken in serious condition to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators on Tuesday said the 2004 Nissan Titan was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when it drove off the road to the right, rolled and struck a large concrete support pole.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the four men who died as 22-year old Myron Singh, 21-year old Luis Perez, 18-year old Juan Carrasco-Rodriguez and 22-year old Anthony Perez.

Troopers believe the person who was ejected and taken to the hospital was the driver. He has since been identified as a 22-year-old man from Kent.

The suspect was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon and booked into the King County Jail.

His first appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. Q13 News does not typically name suspects until charges have been filed.