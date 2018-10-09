Woman accused of robbing mom outside Seattle hospital now wanted in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- This story really highlights the importance of watchful neighbors and how it could help catch a woman accused of robbing a parent at knife-point outside a hospital in Seattle.

It all started when a man from Arlington trusted his gut, and in doing so, interrupted two burglars ransacking his neighbor's garage.

Ryan Maddy says he saw two women inside his neighbor's garage late Monday night, carrying handfuls of tools to a truck parked on the street.

He confronted both women who claimed they'd purchased the tools from his neighbor.

“I knew something was going on, you know if something is not right,” says Maddy.

He says he knew the two women were lying because his neighbor is away and he's watching the house for her.

He says he confiscated the tools from the two women and called 911.

The City of Arlington says Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies tracked down one suspect, but officials say Paige Nicholls, ran away before deputies arrived.

It turns out Nicholls is wanted in two different counties.

Seattle Police say they've been trying to track her down after a bizarre robbery back in September where she smashed out the passenger side window of a car parked outside Seattle Children's hospital.

Investigators say she got inside and waited.

The owner returned and confronted Nicholls, who jumped out of the car and punched the victim.

Investigators say Nicholls then pulled a knife on her and held it to the victim’s throat. When a witness came along, detectives say Nicholls threw twenty dollars at the victim and apologized before running off.

Police say Paige Nicholls stays somewhere in the Arlington - Marysville area.

She's 26 years old, 5’5 and weighs 130 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information that leads to an arrest. You can remain anonymous. Submit the tip by using the P3 tips app on your phone or call 1-800-222-tips.