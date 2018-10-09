× Uber lobbying for Seattle road tolls in $10 million policy plan

SEATTLE — Ride-sharing app Uber says it will spend money lobbying for road tolls on downtown Seattle streets as part of its $10 million policy agenda.

The Seattle Times reports that Uber is urging for “sustainable mobility” in multiple cities over the next three years and will support congestion pricing in Seattle.

Mayor Jenny Durkan is developing a proposal to ease traffic through the downtown core in an effort to reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Both Uber and rival Lyft had previously supported that idea.

Similar toll systems are in place in big cities such as London, Stockholm and Singapore, where it can cost more than $15 to drive into the city center during peak periods.

Uber said tolls are preferable to vehicle caps that would its limit business.