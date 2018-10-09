× Two Auburn schools locked down as suspected felon barricades himself in apartment nearby

AUBURN, Wash. – Two Auburn schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a suspected felon barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment, police said.

The person was taken into custody shortly before 5 p.m. and the scene was cleared.

Auburn police said they responded to a call about a kidnapping and sexual assault in the 500 block of 37th St. S.E. at around 12:40 p.m. They found the man they were looking for in an apartment, but he wouldn’t come out.

Police said they believed the man had a gun, and negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene.

Mt. Baker Middle School and Gildo Rey Elementary were both placed on temporary lockdown at the time, and both directions of 37th S.E. were closed in the area.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.