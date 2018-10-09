Several hurt in 4-car crash on US 2 in Snohomish

EVERETT, Wash. — State troopers are investigating a serious crash on US Highway 2 in Snohomish County.

As of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, the crash was blocking both directions of US 2 at Three Lakes Road.

According to the Washington State Patrol, four cars were involved. Troopers said the car that started the crash crossed the center line of the highway. The people inside that car suffered serious injuries. It’s unclear how many people were hurt.

Traffic was being alternated around the crash scene.

UPDATE: Traffic is now being alternated on US 2 at Three Lakes Road in #Snohomish. This is a serious collision. Continue to expect delays. pic.twitter.com/lzo1eqkd8O — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 9, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.