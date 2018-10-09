Police trying to ID airport luggage thief spotted breaking into woman’s car at Safeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of breaking into a woman’s car in SeaTac on Tuesday 9/25/18. The same suspect is also accused of stealing luggage at Sea-Tac airport.

Officers say the victim went to Safeway at 4011 S 164th Street in SeaTac around 6 p.m.

She parked her vehicle on the northwest corner of the building in the first parking spot next to the shopping cart return. She was in the store for about 20 minutes. When she came out, she saw a white man sitting inside her vehicle.

The victim described the man as having brown shaggy hair and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and carrying a roller suitcase.

Deputies say the suspect was in the driver’s seat fiddling around with the steering column.

The victim noticed the suspect had a large number of keys in his hand when he was inside her car.

Deputies say she yelled, “Hey, that’s my car” and he responded “I have the keys. It’s my car.”

She told him “No, it’s my car” and the male responded with “Oh, you left your car open.”

The victim responded by telling him, “No, I did not leave my car open.”

At that point, the guy got out of the vehicle and took his suitcase out of the back seat. He walked off toward the front of the store.

She got in her vehicle and took a photo of him sitting in front of the Safeway.

Police say the victim's steering column was broken and she had damage to her door lock. She is now unable to use her car key to unlock her car on the driver’s side.

Detectives say the man is the same man that Port of Seattle PD has been trying to identify for stealing luggage at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.