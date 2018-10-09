Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

‘And in the Corner: Cassius Clay’ coming to Seattle Children’s Theatre

The Seattle Children’s Theatre is doing “And in the Corner:  Cassius Clay” about the childhood of Muhammad Ali.  Actor André G. Brown, who plays Cassius Clay, sits down with Bill Wixey.