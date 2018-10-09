Aberdeen man thought to be headed to Portland now reported missing

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Family members are looking for 32-year-old Andrew Aronson who was last seen Thursday with his kitten in a white 2005 Hyundai Elantra.

Family members told police Aronson had asked to borrow the Elantra so he could get to the Portland, Oregon area.

Aronson supposedly packed his kitten, a limited amount of clothing and money.

Family members told police this is very unusual behavior and that Aronson has autistic characteristics.

Aronson is likely using a white Hyundai Elantra with expired Washington license plate: AOH6178.