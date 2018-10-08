× Seattle police asking for help finding suspect in January shooting

SEATTLE – Police are asking for help finding a man they believe is connected to a shooting in January in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.

A judge issued an assault warrant for 38-year-old Marc-Eugene Larson. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and that you shouldn’t approach him if you see him. Call 911 instead.

Larson is wanted in connection with an incident Jan. 31, when two men were shot in the 9200 block of 10th Ave. S.

One man was shot in the thigh, and the other was shot in the back. The victims told police they saw a car speeding away after the shooting.