× Ready to make your voice heard? Voter registration deadline is today

If you’ve moved or changed your name since the last time you voted, listen up: you have just a few hours left to update your information by mail or online so that you can vote in the November midterm election.

You can click here to get started on registering to vote, or updating your information.

If you haven’t voted in Washington state before and you want to register online, you’ll have to do that today too. If you’re willing to find your county elections board and register in person, you have a few extra weeks. The deadline for in-person new voter registration is October 29th.

And if you can’t remember the last time you voted, but you’re ready to take action, click here to check on your registration status and get everything updated.

Voter pamphlets are already in the mail, and ballots will be sent out next week.