× Prisoner escapes from work crew south of Olympia

LITTLEROCK, Wash. – Police are looking for a prisoner who escaped from his work crew south of Olympia on Monday afternoon.

Chad Michael Ramsey, 45, was working outside of the Cedar Creek Corrections Center perimeter just before 3 p.m. Monday when he escaped.

Ramsey was serving a 29-month sentence for second-degree burglary, harassment and unlawful imprisonment. His release date was tentatively set for a little over a year from now, on Oct. 16, 2019.

If you see Ramsey, call 911.

Cedar Creek Corrections Center is on the southeast edge of the Capitol State Forest near Littlerock.