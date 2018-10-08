× Multiple crashes close I-5 in both directions in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Both directions of I-5 are closed due to crashes near State Route 16 in Tacoma.

According to Washington State Troopers, a box truck traveling southbound hit debris in the roadway, causing the vehicle to lose control and hit the center barrier. Six or more sections of the barrier have been damaged or moved onto the northbound lanes, causing a multiple vehicle crash.

A short time later, a semi-truck traveling northbound hit the inside barrier, pushing it into the southbound lanes in the same stretch of roadway.

Traffic is being diverted to the 38th Street collector and distributor lanes, where you can get around the area and get back on to I-5 South.