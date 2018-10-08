Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at office building near old Olympia Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUMWATER, Wash. -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at an office building that's part of the old Olympia Brewery in Tumwater.

According to a Tumwater Fire Department spokesperson, the fire started in a three-story office building associated with the old brewery. The old brewery building was not affected.

The fire was still active as of 4:45 a.m. Firefighters expected it to burn for a few more hours.

No injuried were reported, but traffic in the area will be impacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.